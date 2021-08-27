Nissan joins UN’s Race to Zero campaign

Share



Nissan has announced that it has joined the Race to Zero campaign supported by the United Nations, accelerating the company’s full electrification and carbon neutrality goals. Nissan is the first Japanese automaker to join the campaign.

Nissan also signed the campaign’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment, aligning Nissan with the goal to keep global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Nissan has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a requirement for participation in the campaign.

“Through joining the SBTi and participating in these campaigns, we are renewing our determination to work with like-minded companies and local governments around the world to solve the challenges of climate change and realize a sustainable society,” said Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida.

“To accelerate global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, Nissan will continue to address various issues in a responsible manner, including further promotion of electrification. Also at Nissan we are determined to fulfil our role as a company that will continue to be needed by our stakeholders in the future.”

In 2010, Nissan launched the LEAF, the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle. Earlier this year Nissan pledged to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050. Nissan is looking to accelerate these efforts through initiatives like Nissan EV36Zero – the new manufacturing blueprint combining electric vehicle production, battery manufacturing and renewable energy generation.

Adds Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director and Co-Founder, SBTi:

“Bold and urgent action is needed to limit the worst effects of climate breakdown and unlock a sustainable future for us all. As the first Japanese automaker to commit to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, Nissan is joining more than 700 companies worldwide in working towards the most ambitious and robust science-based emissions reduction targets.

“By aligning with climate science, Nissan is making a clear declaration that it is ready and willing to play its part in achieving the Paris Agreement. All other companies worldwide must take immediate action to increase their climate ambitions and support the global economy to significantly reduce emissions and achieve net-zero before 2050.”

