Kia to go all electric at IAA Mobility show

Kia is to go electric for the first IAA Mobility show, held between 7 and 12 September in Munich. The Korean carmaker will give a global premiere to the all-new Sportage plug-in hybrid (PHEV), based on the first European-specific version of the Sportage in the model’s 28-year history.

Kia will also showcase the company’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), the EV6.

The Sportage PHEV is designed to attract people looking to make the move to electric while enjoying the practicality and presence of the new urban SUV. The PHEV model features Kia’s 1.6 litre T-GDI engine, a 66.9kW permanent magnet traction electric motor and a 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack.

Kia will also give a European public debut to the EV6. The high-tech BEV has been developed to remove the perceived barriers that prevent many from making the switch to pure electric by providing rapid charging times, access to an extensive charging network, an impressive long-range, and segment-leading interior space, claims Kia.

Visitors to IAA Mobility can find Kia at the outdoor exhibition on Odeonsplatz between 2pm and 8pm on 7 September, 10am and 8pm on 8-11 September, and 10am to 5pm on 12 September. Visitors will be treated to an EV6 VR experience and the opportunity to sit in both the all-new Sportage PHEV and the new EV6.

The EV6 benefits from a long-range 77.4kWh battery pack that allows it to travel up to 328 miles (WLTP combined cycle) from a single charge. Accompanied by its 400/800V charging capabilities, the EV6 is able to charge from 10-to-80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes, claims Kia. Alternatively it can add 60 miles of range in under five minutes when plugged into a 350kW ultra-fast charger.

Available to order now, UK customer deliveries will commence from October this year for ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models. Prices start from £40,895.

