Global Adult VR market to increase to $19 billion by 2026

A Juniper Research study has found that the global value of the VR (Virtual Reality) adult content market will increase significantly, from $716 million in 2021 to $19 billion in 2026, representing 22% of the global digital adult content market value by 2026.

It predicts that subscription-based models will be key in enabling adult content platforms to successfully monetise VR content and capitalise on the growth of headset ownership.

The new research, Digital Adult Content: Key Monetisation Models, Emerging Technologies & Market Forecasts 2021-2026, urges mainstream adult content platforms, such as Pornhub and XVideos, to form strategic partnerships with specialist VR content providers in order to diversify their libraries of adult content and ensure more consistent revenue streams.

Adoption of VR Headsets to Drive Immersive Adult Content Viewership

The research found that the global number of users viewing VR adult content via compatible headsets will rise by 2,800% over the next 5 years, with headset adoption primarily driven by mainstream use cases, such as digital games and media. It suggests that market stakeholders must leverage existing distribution channels to extend the reach of VR adult content to this growing user base.

Research author Scarlett Woodford noted:

“The US will emerge as a key market for VR adult content; accounting for 33% of market spend by 2026. Adult content channels targeting US users must use advanced analytics to monitor viewing habits and trends; tailoring VR-enabled content accordingly.”

The report found that by 2026, 97% of the total VR adult content market will be derived from subscriptions, with distribution channels using this monetisation model to cover the increased costs associated with recording VR content.

It recommends that platforms must ensure adult content libraries are regularly updated, to refresh the user’s value proposition and justify charging a recurring fee. A failure to do so will reduce the value of subscription services and put distribution channels at risk of customer attrition.

