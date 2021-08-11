EE adds Netflix to its Smart handset and SIM plans

Share





BT-owned mobile phone operator EE has unveiled the addition of Netflix for its Smart handset and Smart SIM plans, as well as a new and exclusive Full Works plan for Android devices.

Customers who pick Netflix as their Smart benefit receive the Netflix Basic plan worth £5.99 per month which they can watch on their smartphone as well as their Smart TV. Additionally, customers can pay just £4 more a month to upgrade to the Netflix Standard plan, offering streaming and downloading to two devices simultaneously in HD, or they can choose to pay £8 a month and upgrade to Netflix Premium plan with access to UHD content and the ability to stream and download to 4 devices simultaneously – all on their mobile bill.

Following the launch of Full Works for iPhone plans last year, EE will also be bringing Full Works to Android customers this summer. Customers purchasing a selected range of Android devices will be able to choose three Smart benefits simultaneously as part of their Full Works plan.

For example, customers could opt for Netflix, Apple Music and BT Sport Ultimate app access with a combined value of over £25 per month. In addition to this, customers will get uncapped and unlimited high-speed mobile data, and the option to upgrade to a new phone anytime they want.

Says Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE:

“We’re constantly looking for ways to offer our customers the best experience when using our award-winning network and as part of this we look to partner with the most innovative companies in the world. By joining forces with Netflix, customers will now be able to access a wealth of high-quality video content in more places than any other network. We’re also extending our Full Works plan, so customers with Android smartphones can experience the very best of what EE has to offer in one convenient mobile package.”

EE continues to see an increase in mobile network data traffic as a result of customers accessing video on the move. The equivalent of an additional 1.3 million hours of HD video streaming took place on the network in July compared to May as restrictions started to ease. This comes as 1 in 5 smartphone users across the UK reveal they plan to access more video content on their smartphone with lockdown lifted.

