YouTube Hit 34.6B monthly visits – more than Facebook and Twitter combined

The world’s largest social media platforms continue their impressive growth in 2021, with no signs of stopping in the years to come. Although Facebook still dominates the social media space with over 2.1 billion million active users, YouTube hit far more monthly visits than the world’s leading social media app.

According to data presented by StockApps.com , the popular video-sharing platform hit 34.6 billion visits in May, more than Facebook and Twitter combined.

55% more visits than the world’s leading social media app

Unsurprisingly, Google still convincingly tops the ranking of the most visited websites. In May, the search engine hit 90.9 billion visits, revealed the SimilarWeb data. Far below Google, YouTube ranked as the second-most visited website that month.

However, statistics show the video-sharing platforms had 55% more visits than the world’s leading social media app Facebook, which ranked third with 22.4 billion visits.

Twitter and Instagram round the top five list, with 6.7 billion and 6.3 billion visits in May. Wikipedia and the Chinese search engine baidu.com followed with 5.8 billion and 5.7 billion visits, respectively.

Compared to other social media platforms on this list, statistics show YouTube had five times more monthly visits than Twitter and 5.5 times more than Instagram.

YouTube to hit 2.9 billion users by 2025

As the world’s second-largest social media platform, YouTube witnessed impressive user base growth over the years. In 2017, around 1.4 billion people worldwide had been using the video-sharing platform. By the end of 2019, this figure jumped to nearly 1.9 billion.

Statistics show that last year, YouTube’s user base hit over 2.1 billion. India accounted for the biggest share of that number, with 373 million users in 2020. The United States and Brazil followed with 205 million and 145 million users, respectively.

Statista data indicated the number of people using YouTube is set to jump to 2.24 billion in 2021 and continue growing to 2.56 billion in 2023, a 15% increase in two years. By 2025, this figure is forecast to touch nearly 2.9 billion.

Statistics also show that YouTube’s brand value hit $47.1bn in 2021, ranking as the seventh most valuable media and entertainment brand globally.

