Unless you have been living under a rock, you will be aware of the immense popularity of the online casino in the modern day. This can be illustrated by the fact that the global online market is anticipated to be valued at more than 92.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2023. As the proliferation of new communications technology continues around the world, more and more digital natives are turning to online casinos, rather than their brick-and-mortar counterparts, in order to play their favourite casino games. So, we can now ask, what can online casinos teach us about digital natives?



Who are Digital Natives?

Firstly, lets establish exactly what demographic of people we are talking about when we refer to digital natives. The term digital native was first coined by Marc Prensky in 2001 and it describes the generation of people who have grown up in the era of ubiquitous technology, which includes both computers and the internet. For many, this is said to be people born from 1980 onwards.

Why Can Online Casinos Teach Us About Digital Natives?

Every successful industry and/or business needs to constantly adapt and transform to meet the needs and wants of their customers. Technology has had an impact on almost every aspect life, which includes people. The online casino industry is a prime example of an industry that has evolved alongside its customers and therefore, we can learn a lot about digital natives by looking closer at online casinos.

The three main lessons we can glean from the fact that digital natives are turning to online casinos are featured below:

Customization and Personalization

In order to attract and engage players, online casinos are using big data to assess the preferences of each individual in order to offer a bespoke service. Based on each players previous activity, online casinos can now make individual and personalised suggestions on games and even offer fee spins and bonuses that are catered for their likes.

Digital natives want to feel like they are receiving a personalised service, even if it is based on data.

Easy Access & On Demand

When we say ease of accessibility, we mean it in absolutely every way. It goes without saying that online casinos are easy to find, but they have put every effort into making sure that they are easy to use. From the signing up process, to depositing and withdrawing money, to getting in touch with a customer support agent, the online casino has assured that each step is as simple and fast as possible.

Digital natives are used to living in a technology-driven world. They want to be able to do things fast and at a time that is convenient to them.

On the Go

The number of smartphone users in the world today surpasses six billion and is forecast to further grow by several hundred million in the next few years. Online casinos are fully aware of this and have made catering for this fact a priority. In order to this, they are making sure that their services and games are available on mobile platforms by ensuring they are compatible with smartphone and tablet devices.

Digital natives live life on the go and do not want to be tied down to a desktop computer or even a laptop, or any other specific location for that matter.

The Bottom Line

Digital natives are responding and engaging with the exponential growth of technology on a daily basis and if businesses do not evolve alongside them, they will be very quickly left behind.

