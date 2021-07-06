VW to send ‘over-the-air’ updates to ID. family

Share



Volkswagen is taking the next big step towards becoming a software-oriented mobility provider. From this summer, the brand will regularly send software updates “Over-the-Air” to models in its ID. family.

The first model to benefit is the ID.3. The latest software version will be delivered to “First Movers Club” customers via mobile data transfer in July 2021. The update includes adjustments and improvements to operations, performance and comfort. Updates for all ID.3 and ID.4 GTX customers will follow gradually. In future, Volkswagen will update the software in its ID. cars every twelve weeks.

The first update for the all-electric ID. models comes with several functional improvements. These include enhanced ID., light functionalities, optimised surroundings recognition and dynamic main beam control, improved operability and design modifications for the infotainment system, as well as performance and stability improvements.

The software updates will be delivered via mobile data transfer, straight to the central high-performance computers in the ID. models (In Car Application Server, ICAS for short). In the case of cars based on the modern MEB platform, these take on functions that were previously distributed across a host of control units in earlier vehicle generations.

The new electronics architecture is not only more powerful and intelligent, it also simplifies the exchange of data and functions between systems in the car, claims the manufacturer. This makes it possible to reach and update up to 35 control units via the Over- the-Air updates.

Says Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand:

“Volkswagen is moving up a gear when it comes to digitalisation. After the successful roll-out of our all-electric ID. family, the brand is once again leading the movement: we are creating a totally new, digital customer experience with new functions and greater comfort – every twelve weeks.

“This makes us the first high-volume manufacturer to regularly deliver extensive Over-the-Air Updates. This is an important milestone in the implementation of our ACCELERATE strategy, which is preparing Volkswagen for the connected, digital mobility of the future.”

