Vauxhall confirms updated Opel Manta as part of EV plans

Vauxhall says it is opening the next chapter of its comprehensive electrification offensive by focusing entirely on full battery electric vehicles, including a new version of the classic Opel Manta, from 2028.

At the Stellantis EV Day 2021, held online yesterday, it was announced that a new, exciting, all-electric car – a modern day version of the Opel Manta – will be introduced mid-decade following the largely positive public reception to the Manta GSe ElektroMOD restomod concept (pictured above and below).

Today, Vauxhall offers nine electric or electrified cars and vans with the Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Grandland PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid), Combo-e, Combo-e Life, Vivaro-e, Vivaro-e Life and Movano-e.

In the first six months of this year, it claims the Corsa-e is the bestselling battery electric supermini and Vauxhall itself is the UK’s number one electric van manufacturer.

With the introduction of the all-electric Combo-e and Movano-e LCVs, Vauxhall will offer fully electric vans across its range by the end of 2021. Including the car range, the entire Vauxhall portfolio will offer electrified versions by 2024 and then move to fully electric in 2028.

This move to being all-electric follows the announcement earlier this week that the Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire will become the first Stellantis plant to produce solely electric vehicles when the Combo-e LCV and passenger version (together with their partner vehicles) go into production at the historic site at the end of next year.

Removing the long-running threat of closure, Stellantis confirmed on Tuesday that a government grant, coupled with a £100m investment of its own, would at least safeguard the 1,000 jobs left at the site and thousands more in the local supply chain.

Says Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall Motors:

“As of 2028, Vauxhall will only offer fully electric cars and vans in the UK. The future of the automotive industry is electric – and Vauxhall will lead that in this country. We are on a journey to reinvent Vauxhall and heading towards a net zero CO 2 future – CO 2 is the new currency in our industry.”

