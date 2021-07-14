TikTok teams up with Spotify for promotion

Share



TikTok has teamed up with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming service, to offer eligible members of its community four months free of Spotify Premium in the UK, as well as six other European markets.

The offer is available to eligible users who are age 18+ with a TikTok profile in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and Turkey, and who have not subscribed to Spotify Premium previously. Those who are eligible will receive a unique code that will enable them to redeem the Spotify Premium offer.

TikTok users can find the offer on their mobile in a few ways: on their ‘For You’ and ‘Discover’ Pages, on a profile icon on the ‘Me’ Page, by searching for ‘Spotify’ on TikTok or by clicking on this link from their mobile devices. The partnership is live today.

David Nunez, Head of Growth, Europe at TikTok said: “TikTok is a sound-on, immersive experience, with music sitting at the heart of how people create and engage with content on the platform. We’re delighted to bring this offer with Spotify Premium to our community, helping them gain even more enjoyment from the artists and tracks they’ve known on TikTok.”

Marc Hazan, Vice President, Global Head of Premium Business Development at Spotify said:

“As the world’s leading audio streaming service, we are thrilled to offer eligible TikTok users in several markets access to all the music and podcasts they love anytime, anywhere. Spotify connects artists and listeners in a way that wasn’t possible before, building a diverse community of music fans driven by discovery and inspiration. We are proud to introduce TikTok’s enthusiastic and growing user base to the many benefits of Spotify Premium: millions of songs ad-free, on-demand, and offline.”

You can see the promotions within TikTok for more details. Also don’t forget to check out TikTok’s playlists on Spotify.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...