Tech Digest daily round up: REvil group demands $70m ransom for cyberattack

The gang behind a “colossal” ransomware attack has demanded $70m (£50.5m) paid in Bitcoin in return for a “universal decryptor” that it says will unlock the files of all victims. The REvil group claims its malware, which initially targeted US IT firm Kaseya, has hit one million “systems”. This number has not been verified and the exact total of victims is unknown. However, it does include 500 Swedish Coop supermarkets and 11 schools in New Zealand. Two Dutch IT firms have also been hit, according to local media reports. On Friday, cyber-security firm Huntress Labs estimated about 200 firms had been affected. The “supply chain” attack initially targeted Kaseya, before spreading through corporate networks that use its software. BBC

One thing iPhones have never been great at is charging speed, with the iPhone 12 range topping out at just 15W wireless and 20W wired, while some rival Android handsets now offer up to 120W wired charging and at least 67W for wireless. But there’s a chance the iPhone 13 range will have at least the iPhone 12’s wireless charging speeds beat. According to Max Weinbach (a leaker with a good track record) speaking to EverythingApplePro, the wireless charging coils inside the iPhone 13 range will be slightly larger than in the iPhone 12 range – and there are a few possible reasons for that, including a higher wattage. We wouldn’t expect anything like 67W from these phones, but it would be nice if they could at least match the wired charging speeds at 20W. Tech Radar

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used by the British Army for the first time during a live-firing drill in Estonia. Soldiers from the 20th Armoured Infantry Brigade used an AI engine during Exercise Spring Storm, as part of Operation Cabrit, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. Operation Cabrit is a Nato exercise, which involves British service members working to tighten Euro-Atlantic security, in conjunction with French, Danish and Estonian forces. During the annual Nato event, the technology was used by soldiers to carry out live-fire drills. The MoD said the AI technology can be used via the cloud or operate in independent mode. The engine can rapidly cut through masses of complex data to provide efficient information on the environment and terrain, allowing the Army to plan better. Yahoo!



After more than 30 years in service, Microsoft has changed the colour of its famous blue screen of death (BSoD) to black for its new operating system, Windows 11. Although not officially confirmed by the tech giant, the iconic and panic-inducing warning screen has been leaked in images. BSoD appears when the operating system crashes and is no longer able to function – prompting fear and cold sweats for computer users that their work is lost forever. Daily Mail

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as the company’s chief executive, handing that role over to Andy Jassy, in order to focus on “new products and early initiatives”. With a total net worth of $203bn (£146bn) according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 57-year-old is now expected to devote more of his time to a handful of personal projects. Among the most immediate adventures for Mr Bezos is a launch with his private spaceflight company Blue Origin, scheduled for 20 July, on which he will be joined by his brother, Mark; a mystery customer who paid $28m (£20m) for the seat in an auction; and 82-year-old Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk. Sky News

