Tech Digest daily round up: Pollution-eating car shown at Goodwood

The skies over @Spaceport_NM are ready. Soon our #Unity22 mission specialists will soar above New Mexico and see Earth from a whole new, spectacular point of view. Link in bio to watch the launch live this Sunday at 6amPT | 9amET | 2pmBST on https://t.co/5UalYT7Hjb. @NewMexico pic.twitter.com/Wzpkqw81qX — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 10, 2021

Sir Richard Branson will attempt to become the first billionaire to leave Earth as the mega-rich space race heats up. The Virgin owner is planning to beat rival billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to the final frontier on Sunday. Space tourism has become an obsession of billionaires in recent years with Mr Musk even stating his intention for his company, SpaceX, to build spacecraft which could help humanity colonise Mars. PA Media

China’s regulator ordered the removal from app stores of 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc., the country’s largest ride-hailing service, citing severe violations of rules against collecting personal data. The Cyberspace Administration of China had already taken down the main Didi app last Sunday, pending a cybersecurity review, after it debuted on the U.S. stock market last week. The 25 additional apps include Didi Enterprises, as well as ones designed for Didi drivers.A spokesperson for Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The move comes after Chinese authorities said earlier this week they would step up supervision of companies listed overseas. Under the new measures, regulation of data security and cross-border data flows, as well as the management of confidential data, will be improved. AP News

Every day, more rumors suggest that Apple will indeed introduce new, redesigned MacBook Pro models later this year. In a new research note obtained by 9to5Mac, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reinforces that new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will enter mass production in the third quarter of 2021. The analyst suggests that the company is ready to start production of the next generation MacBook Pro in the coming months, which will be available in a new 14-inch and 16-inch form-factor. According to Kuo, Apple has been investing in more Mini-LED display suppliers as it plans to adopt the technology in more products, including the new MacBook Pro. 9 to 5 Mac

The Maginon is a vinyl turntable with a difference: actually, several differences. Currently an online exclusive Special Buy from Aldi priced at £49.99, this deck could have you rekindling your love affair with vinyl records. Even in these days of streaming music services, vinyl still holds a special place in our heart. Pundits tried to write it off in the eighties, when CDs made their debut, but it’s still exciting buyers today. According to the BPI, the industry body that compiles sales charts, the appropriately named Disco by Kylie Minogue, was the most purchased 2020 release on vinyl. Sales are booming. Yahoo!