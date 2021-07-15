Tech Digest daily round up: Meet the robots running Tokyo Olympics

Share



The Olympic Games may be taking place a year late because of the pandemic, but it will still be a chance for host nation Japan to show off its world-class robotics technology. And despite spectators being kept away from the events by Covid restrictions, there will still be a string of robotic participants to help run the Tokyo Games. Japanese automaker Toyota has developed a suite of robots that will be deployed at the Games, but which are designed to show off their wider everyday applications. “The Tokyo 2020 Games are a unique opportunity for us to display Japanese robot technology,” said Hirohisa Hirukawa, who is the leader of the Tokyo 2020 Robot Project. “This project will not simply be about exhibiting robots, but showcasing their practical real-life deployment helping people. So, there will not only be sports at the Tokyo 2020 Games, but some cool robots at work to look forward to as well.” Independent

In a first of its kind solution homeowners can now charge their EV, as well as control their heating, lighting and security from their phone, with the new Hive EV Charging from British Gas and the smart Alfen charger, paving the way for the future home. Bringing together a smart Alfen charger and Hive, electric vehicle owners will be able to charge their car when prices are at their lowest and when the most renewable energy is available on the grid, providing a cheaper and more sustainable solution for customers. This offer is part of British Gas’ wider plan to help the UK reach its target of 2.3 million charging points by 2030, allowing customers the freedom to charge at home and manage their energy via an app, providing greater control over using renewable energy. Automotive World

Instagram has admitted a mistake in its technology meant racist comments and emojis were not removed. It comes after a flood of racist abuse was directed at England footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho following the men’s Euro 2020 final. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said content had “mistakenly” been identified as within guidelines instead of referred to human moderators. The issue had now been fixed, he said. “We have technology to try and prioritise reports and we were mistakenly marking some of these as benign comments, which they are absolutely not,” he told BBC News. BBC

Investigators say they have seized computer equipment following searches at two homes over the leaking of CCTV footage that led to Matt Hancock’s downfall as health secretary. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said two raids were carried out in the south of England on Thursday as it investigates an alleged data breach. Mr Hancock had to resign from the Cabinet after The Sun newspaper published footage of the Conservative MP kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coronavirus rules. Telegraph

Airbnb and similar online platforms for short-term rentals are causing an increase in violent crime, according to new research. The peer-reviewed study, published in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday, examines whether there is any truth to anecdotal news reports that lodging platforms contribute to crime. It found evidence that Airbnb listings lead to more violence in neighbourhoods over time, but not immediately, suggesting the tourists aren’t bringing crime with them but that the transient population diminishes how communities prevent crime. Sky News

Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer shooter originally aiming to launch alongside Resident Evil VIllage, has been delayed for a second time. It will now arrive in 2022. Announced on Twitter, Capcom explained that the delay was made “so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience.” After being originally announced for a May 7 release, the game was pushed back to ‘Summer 2021’. It’s not been an easy ride – even the game’s open beta test was suspended due to matchmaking problems. IGN

