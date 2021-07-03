Tech Digest daily round up: Colossal ransomware attacks hits US firms

Share



About 200 US businesses have been hit by a “colossal” ransomware attack, according to a cyber-security firm. Huntress Labs said the hack targeted Florida-based IT company Kaseya before spreading through corporate networks that use its software. Kaseya said in a statement on its own website that it was investigating a “potential attack”. Huntress Labs said it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was responsible. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, a federal agency, said in a statement that it was taking action to address the attack. BBC

Windows users, take note: a new vulnerability has been discovered across multiple versions of the PC operating system that could enable significant exploits, such as remote attackers gaining access to your computer and modifying your data. Called “PrintNightmare,” the exploit takes advantage of a security vulnerability found within the Windows Print Spooler service, which helps your PC manage the flow of print jobs being sent to a printer or print server. While the Print Spooler is the source of the issue, the potential consequences go well behind printing. According to Microsoft, which released “PrintNightmare” mitigation strategies (July 1), attackers could use the vulnerability to gain system-level access and remotely install programs on your PC, modify or delete data, or create new accounts with full user rights. Tom’s Guide

China’s internet regulator has launched an investigation into one of the country’s biggest ride-hailing services, Didi, two days after the company’s massive initial public offering (IPO) in New York. Some observers believe the move against Didi is part of a continuing crackdown by the Chinese authorities on what was once a loosely regulated technology sector. It follows government actions in recent months aimed at the online marketplace Alibaba, and social networks Tencent and Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok. Didi’s shares plummeted in the US after China’s Cyberspace Administration said in a short statement on Friday that it would be conducting a “cybersecurity review”. Guardian

Britain stands to recoup up to £1.55bn as part of the Brexit divorce bill thanks to Europe’s long-running legal battles with Google. The European Commission has issued more than £6.5bn in fines against the tech giant over its alleged monopolistic practices, with appeals to these cases being heard in Luxembourg. According to EU budget documents published this week, the Commission owes up to €1.8bn (£1.55bn) to the UK from outstanding fines, although that amount could change if Google wins its appeals. The budget documents state: “The EU will pay the UK, each year, its share of any competition fines that had been decided upon by the Union before 31 December 2020, once these fines become definitive.” Telegraph



Newly leaked images of a device purported to be the iPhone 13 suggest it will have a larger camera bump with lenses laid out diagonally, allowing users to take better wide-angle and zoomed-in photos. Snapshots of dummy units of the phones were posted on Chinese social media site Weibo Wednesday. One of the models, a non-Pro, had the much-discussed diagonal lens. Previous models have been arranged vertically. Other claims about the upcoming release, expected in the fall, include a slightly larger camera ‘bump,’ a 2.5x telephoto zoom, and an upgrade to the super wide-angle lens. Daily Mail

