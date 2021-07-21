Snapchat Profiles get new look with 3D Bitmoji

Share



Snap Profiles has got a new look and a new dimension, with 3D Bitmoji in Profiles.

Snapchatters can now see a three-dimensional version of themselves on their Snapchat Profile and Friendship Profile, offering an entirely new way to express themselves and their personalities on Snapchat, claims the social media network.

With more than 200 million people using Bitmoji every day, Snapchatters will soon be able to browse from over 1,200 combinations of body poses, facial expressions, gestures, and backgrounds to further personalize their digital presence.

From peace signs and prayer hands, to scenic beaches and trendy animal print backgrounds, Snapchatters can now match their 3D Bitmoji to their every mood, claims the company.

Using Pixar-quality 3D capabilities, Snapchatters will see enhanced details on their customized avatar — from the clothing textures and unique embellishments from their favourite fashion labels, to the sparkle and shine on their avatar’s earrings.

Bitmoji joined Snap in summer 2016, and now more than 200 million people use Bitmoji daily, and over 300 million use it every month.

How to create / access your 3D Bitmoji

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...