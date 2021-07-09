NIU launches KQi3 electric scooter for £339

Share



Global electric mobility innovator NIU has announced the launch of the brand-new KQi3 electric kick scooter in the UK as the company’s first product in the booming micromobility sector.

Launching on July 13, 2021 in the UK market, the KQi3 will be available from Indiegogo for £339 with the Early Bird offer (MSRP from £599).

The NIU KQi3 has been designed to offer a comfortable, smart, and powerful alternative for urban transport with an 18.6mile range combined with a top-speed of 15.5mph. A full charge takes just five hours to complete and for maximum convenience and easy storage, the KQi3 is foldable.

NIU believes the new KQi3 is the ultimate commuter scooter. It also claims that safety is a key concern which is why it comes with several key features.

Extra wide handlebars which are 54cm wide to offer greater control and comfort for the rider thanks to a natural hand placement

A wider deck which is 17cm across and enables greater rider comfort, particularly when cornering

5” x 2.5” wide pneumatic tyres

Powerful performance with a battery located under the deck for a lower centre of gravity, giving a range of 18.6miles, a top-speed of 15.5mph thanks to a super-powerful 48v lithium battery and 350W motor with rear wheel drive

Regenerative braking with dual drive disc brakes returns power to the battery and can add up to 4% more battery charge by harvesting braking energy into battery power

The ultra-visible ‘halo’ front light is bright and enables the rider to see and the KQi3 to be seen by others, in combination with the rear brake light works to aid safety for the rider

Since the formation of the company in 2014 there have been over 1.8 million NIU scooters sold across 48 countries.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...