Homeowners with driveway ‘make thousands’ from matchday parking, claims portal

As the 2021-22 domestic football season prepares to kick off in a couple of weeks time, homeowners with an empty driveway living near football stadiums can rent out their space to footie fans needing somewhere to park.

Indeed, homeowners listing their empty driveway with online parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk have previously been making up to £100 on matchdays.

Harrison Woods, CEO at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “Empty driveways near football stadiums provide a goldmine of opportunity for homeowners to make an additional income, especially as crowds are returning.

“The start of the season is an opportune time to list a driveway for football fans to park on and, possibly, start making a tidy earning on match days throughout the season.”

In fact, one homeowner with a large empty driveway living close to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in London typically makes £600 per month when matches are played and has made more than £11,000 to date.

Meanwhile, another homeowner in the shadow of Wembley Stadium is making £200 a month during busy periods, averaging out at about £1,000 per year.

However, it is not just in London where homeowners are making a tidy income on match days.

Lisa Boyd, who lives in Liverpool near Anfield Stadium and rents out her empty driveway on matchdays typically making anywhere from between £12 to £30, said: “If you have an empty driveway that’s just going to be sitting there not in use, then go for it.”

Harrison added: “Rented driveway parking is a win-win situation. Homeowners can earn an additional income while football fans can pre-book guaranteed parking that is often cheaper and as convenient as official parking.

“With fans more eager than ever to watch their team, now is the perfect time to turn an empty driveway near a football ground into a money-making asset.”

Traffic levels are also returning to pre-pandemic levels as motorists return to the roads, some possibly avoiding public transport, again indicating that there could be strong demand for pre-booked driveway parking on match days.

For more information about YourParkingSpace.co.uk, to list an empty driveway for free or to make an online parking booking for a football match, visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.

Football ground Average match day earnings via YourParkingSpace.co.uk Average per season earnings via YourParkingSpace.co.uk Chelsea £20.12 £382.28 Arsenal £19.54 £371.26 Tottenham Hotspur £18.59 £353.21 Liverpool £18.29 £347.51 Everton £15.59 £296.21 Manchester United £12.94 £245.86 West Ham United £12.51 £237.69 Brentford £11.98 £227.62 Crystal Palace £11.33 £215.27 Brighton & Hove Albion £10.42 £197.98 Aston Villa £9.70 £184.30 Manchester City £9.16 £174.04 Watford £8.35 £158.65 Leeds United £8.20 £155.80 Wolverhampton Wanderers £8.03 £152.57 Southampton £7.62 £144.78 Norwich City £7.23 £137.37 Newcastle United £6.74 £128.06 Leicester City £6.32 £120.08 Burnley £5.97 £113.43

*Average per season earnings based on league games only.00

