char.gy become Zap-Pay partner for EV charging

EV mapping service Zap-Map has announced that char.gy is the latest charge point operator to join Zap-Pay, its payment scheme for EV charging across networks.

The two companies, having recently signed the agreement, are beginning work on the technical integration to set up char.gy as a fully-fledged Zap-Pay partner.

char.gy will become the third charge point operator to be added to Zap-Pay. The London-based company – which will operate just under 1,000 charge points by the end of July, mostly in and around London and Coventry – was formed to solve the problem of where to charge an electric vehicle for those in the UK without off-street parking.

To date, char.gy has focused on manufacturing simple-to-use charge points for local authorities in England. The company is now in a strong position to further expand in both the public and private sectors. It is currently the seventh-largest charging network in the UK.

Launched last year with a mission to sign up all the key charge point networks across the UK, Zap-Pay is billed as a simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from within the Zap-Map app.

As a single-app payment system that uses a credit or debit card to pay for charging, Zap-Pay avoids the hassle of using different payment methods across all the various networks. With char.gy’s on-street coverage soon to become Zap-Pay enabled, today’s announcement marks an important step towards convenient, trouble-free charging on the streets of London and Coventry.

Says Alex Earl, Commercial Director at Zap-Map:

“We’re thrilled to be working with char.gy, whose well designed charging solutions for councils and parking providers are helping to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles, particularly for those without off-street parking.

“char.gy’s easy-to-use ethos chimes perfectly with Zap-Map’s mission to make charging simple, and having them on board is great news for EV drivers, who will benefit from a convenient and easy-to-use service.

“As electric vehicles become mainstream, we need to make paying for charging as simple as possible, so we’re excited to be adding more networks to Zap-Pay over the course of the year.”

Adds Richard Stobart, CEO and founder of char.gy:

“We want to make the use of electric vehicles as easy as possible for all EV drivers, so I am really excited about this integration with Zap-Pay. Our customers will now have the choice to make payment in a way that is most convenient to them.”

Zap-Map and char.gy look forward to making further announcements on the partnership once the technical integration is complete.

