Best Horse Racing Streaming Platforms

Horse racing is one of the oldest sports in the world, and has increased its popularity over the years thanks to its availability of sport. Back in the day, horse racing was popular in certain regions of the world and since they didn’t have a global broadcasting service, the buzz around the sport couldn’t spread to another place.

Fortunately, nowadays we have sports streaming platforms that keep us updated with everything that is going on in the horse racing world. Since there are many new exciting races joining the calendar, it is hard to keep track of all the live horse racing events, which is why we decided to make a list of some of the best streaming platforms that will enable you to watch the sport from every part of the world.

Twinspires

This is one of the oldest and most successful horse racing platforms that offers much more than just streaming. Twinspires is a platform that will enable you to watch every horse racing events that you can imagine, accompanied by in-depth data that can be used for pre-race analysis and making a prediction.

Twinspires is probably the biggest platform in terms of data-tracking, and they even have a list of every track and its characteristics like capacity, surface, location, and contact. For more information about horse racing and tracks, you can visit the website.

When it comes to predictions, Twinspires has an impressive betting system where you can find every bet you like. Basically, it is an entire horse racing package from streaming to news and betting that every horse race fan needs.

TVG

Here we have another popular streaming service, especially in the United States. Their streaming platform tracks almost all popular horse races on a day-to-day basis and it comes with some impressive features like Race Replays, Past Performances, Picks, Latest News, and Guides.

It is a beginner-friendly platform that will teach you about the sport and how to place bets in no time. They also have some sign-up and refer-a-friend bonuses, which is always nice to get some extra points that can be used for betting.

It is important to mention that TVG has a limited streaming service of only 10 hours per month, if you want more watch time, you have to purchase an additional 10 hours which will cost you $3. Additionally, TVG streaming uses too many resources making it difficult to watch live horse racing events in areas with limited connection.

Amwager

Amwager is a more professional-looking platform that might get confusing for beginners thanks to the complex system that is not welcoming for newbies. The platform comes with free live streaming and even race replays and other custom features.

The best thing about Amwager is their blisteringly fast speed on everything from streaming to betting. Amwager prides itself on having 60 times faster updates and placing bets compared to other online platforms.

However, this platform is specifically designed for horse racing experts and for people that are years in this sport.

Bet America

Bet America has one of the leading horse racing streaming services in the world that is absolutely free. They have an entirely different section on their website specifically designed for horse racing. This is where you can find all of the live and upcoming horse racing events and schedule them for watching in the highest quality possible.

Apart from the HD streaming services, Bet America also provides an in-depth horse racing analysis and data that goes back a long time. All of this can help you make more accurate betting predictions and possibly win more money.

They have a well-designed user interface that allows you to quickly find the race you are looking for thanks to the filters that filter races by type or surface. You can also select your favorite races or jockeys and keep track of their performance throughout the year.

Final Words

These are some of the best horse race streaming services that are currently available. Most of them allow you to live stream most horse races and watch some replays of some of the exciting moments in the race.

