Baseball News and Rumors from the Globe

Many say baseball is a game, baseball is an option, but here we say baseball is life! It’s a busy time of year with the MLB trade deadline 2021 rapidly approaching and front offices considering their most pressing needs before 4 p.m. ET on July 30 arrives. Unfortunately, even for some of the game’s more obvious trade candidates, the trade market has been sluggish to grow. The most critical reports and trade speculation for the day are included here.

Braves

The Braves announced that veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy was transferred outright to Triple-A Gwinnett after clearing waivers. He has sufficient service time to decline the assignment and pursue free agency. Lucroy, who was once one of the game’s best catchers, is now a journeyman at 35 years old. In a brief appearance with the Braves, he went 1-for-5, his second big league team of the season and fifth in the last three years (not counting his Spring Training run with the White Sox). Since the start of the 2017 season, Lucroy, an All-Star in 2016, has hit just.249/.317/.350 in 1286 plate appearances split across eight teams.



Rockies

As the trade deadline approaches, Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is expected to receive a lot of attention. According to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, as many as six to eight teams have inquired about Story’s asking price. For a variety of reasons, determining the worth of a storey is difficult at the time. He has missed time this season due to elbow issues, even though no structural damage was discovered at the time of his IL placement. He has been healthy since mid-June. From tomorrow until the conclusion of the season, Story is owed around $6.97 million of his $17.5 million contract, which is a sizable number to add in the middle of the season, especially with so many owners apprehensive of increasing payroll after last year’s debacle.

Phillies

The Phillies were three games behind the first-place Mets entering Wednesday’s game against the Yankees. However, the latter is in a vulnerable position after losing Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor to injuries. In the meantime, the Braves have lost Ronald Acua Jr. for the season due to a ruptured ACL, and the Nationals sit four games under.500. All of this means that the Phillies, who have been without a postseason appearance in nine years, have a chance to win the National League East.

Will the Phillies make a massive move before the deadline? According to The Athletic, money will not be an issue if general manager Dave Dombrowski, who has a long track record as a win-now GM, has the chance to make a significant splash. According to The Athletic, the Phillies have inquired about every pitcher on the market, including every top closer who might be available. They’ve probably talked about Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel, Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias, Pirates pitcher Richard Rodrguez, and Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers.

Tigers

What role does Schoop play in the Detroit Tigers plans? One of the Tigers’ front office concerns must address whether Jonathan Schoop has more value in a deal before the July 30 deadline — or in staying with the Tigers, riding the team’s current wave of success, and continuing to help re-set the bar? Schoop, 29, is hitting.288 with an OPS of.804 this season, he’s swinging well, hitting.328 with 29 extra-base hits in 64 games since May 6.

Cubs

When it comes to the trade assets they have and the clubs they might move them too before the July 30 deadline, the Chicago Cubs could be a swing team. Craig Kimbrel, the most fantastic reliever on the market, will undoubtedly be in high demand. Javier Baez, the shortstop, is a defensive wizard with a.932 OPS in the last four weeks. At the end of the season, he will be a free agent. The same can be said for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who, if made available, could pique attention. All eyes, though, will be on Kris Bryant, the former National League MVP who may be playing his final games for the Cubs.

Giants

According to Craig Mish and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, the Giants are one of the teams to watch if Marlin’s centre fielder Starling Marte is dealt before the deadline. Marte’s stats are nearly identical to Giants centre fielder Steven Duggar’s, so he doesn’t look like a significant gain. However, suppose the asking price for the pending free agency is low enough. In that case, San Francisco might be interested in acquiring him as a right-handed-hitting platoon option.

