5 of the Best Ways to Spend Time Online

Share



According to a recent report, the average human being now spends more than a quarter of their life online. That equates to more than six hours of internet time every single day! If that sounds familiar, but you’d like to move away from incessant scrolling through your social media networks to more productive online pursuits, here are a handful of suggestions on how to surf the world wide web.

Visit an online casino

Gambling online is all the rage nowadays. Instead of going to all of the effort of dressing up in your finery and visiting a brick-and-mortar establishment in person, you can simply log on to a casino on the net such online no limit casino and indulge in your favorite pastime, all from the comfort of your own home. With fast transaction times, attractive odds and an unparalleled selection of table games, slots and scratch cards, it’s not hard to see why visiting an online casino is one of the most popular forms of online entertainment.

Educate yourself

Gone are the days when you would have to attend a prestigious college or university and don your mortarboard to gain a practical qualification. Now, there are plenty of free courses online available at sites like Coursera and MIT Open Course Ware, dispensing information on a wide variety of topics and disciplines. For a more informal learning experience, you could simply play a quiz at sites like Sporcle or learn more about the world around you at HowStuffWorks.com.

Challenge your worldviews

As well as filling your head with a wealth of interesting facts and information, the internet is also an excellent place to challenge your preconceptions and opinions. TED Talks, which have their own dedicated YouTube channel, are a great way to learn new viewpoints and hear about different ways of approaching our world, which could help you to develop both intellectually and emotionally. Reading news stories from other parts of the world is also a superb method of expanding your horizons and giving you some perspective on your own problems.

Start a blog

Did you ever write a diary (or journal) when you were younger? Putting pen to paper and getting your thoughts out onto the page is a great way to organize them, reassess your priorities and clear your mind. Instead of doing so in a physical notebook, you can now communicate your thoughts and experience to others online, honing your writing skills, boosting your mental health and potentially teaching or entertaining others all at the same time.

Discover new music

While the music charts are not exactly obsolete, they have been forced to move with the times to incorporate new ways of consuming media. These days, platforms such as Spotify and iTunes make it easier than ever to listen to your favorite band or artist, wherever you are in the world. Plus, their sophisticated discovery tools (and the algorithms which support them) mean that your next big musical discovery is always just around the corner.

Don’t restrict yourself to cat videos or endless social media scrolling when surfing the web – try out these five activities to improve yourself as a person and find a new hobby online.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...