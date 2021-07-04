4 Reasons To Opt For Working From Home

Share



Work-from-home solutions are gaining more traction these days as more employees and companies alike see their benefits.

4 reasons to invest in work-from-home solutions

It often gets said that there’s profit to be had, but these days there’s productivity to be had! Remote working has been around for a long time, longer than most people might think. In fact, if we explore the annals of history we can go all the way back to the late 1500s when the corporate concept first took hold.

Other notable moments on the timeline of work would include the industrial revolution, the introduction of the 5 day 40 hour work week by Henry Ford, the introduction of the cubicle, and the start of the internet revolution back in 1983. While all the evolutionary steps in the development of modern day work and employment are vital, the introduction of the internet (along with the PC) is likely the biggest game changer.

The PC’s development and the internet are enmeshed and the marriage thereof has seen technology speed off at a rate which has only gotten faster. While the ongoing global situation of 2020 has certainly given the vocation of remote working a lot more traction, it’s been around for a long time. The only difference is that its benefits have become more illuminated. Whether you’re a business owner or you run a small company, there are certainly valid reasons to invest in productive work-from-home solutions.

1. Flexibility

Most people shy away from rigidity. A rigid structure has its place, but to be fair, flexibility equates freedom and people can thrive and better tap into their creativity under more agreeable working conditions. Also, not everyone is reading from the same pew leaflet, in other words, not everyone is productive at the same time. Some rise early and hit the ground running come 9am while others only start giving it their best at 12pm. And then there are others who are completely nocturnal.

Working from home gives employees, small business owners and entrepreneurs the ability to be more productive and attend to other matters of importance. Increased company productivity also leads to increased value in stocks, something that tech companies on UK stock market have been able to reveal as tech is the main driver of remote working.

2. Increased productivity

Despite the fact that work-from-home isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, there is overwhelming evidence to suggest that employees are a lot more productive. The fact that commuting is no longer a factor means that there are more working hours in a day, leading to more productivity. Working from home also means much less distractions. No office banter, no smoke breaks, no lunch breaks etc., all adds up to more productivity. Once again it all comes down to flexibility and how people can excel under such conditions.

3. Less stress

The stats don’t lie. According to the Royal Society for Public Health in the UK, 55% of workers were stressed as a result of commuting. In addition to this, it was found that couples who commuted long distances faced a 40% higher rate for divorce. It was also revealed that 86% of those working from home felt less stress. Better job satisfaction, an overall increase in happiness and a lesser rate of absenteeism as was also reported.

4. More money

This one is a two-way street as the benefits are applicable to both employees and employers. For the employees, the biggest cost-saving benefit is the cost incurred from commuting. Many rely on public transport or go by car, the result which is extra fuel levies thanks to peak hour traffic. Companies enjoy major cost-saving benefits such as lower operational costs including office supplies and other miscellaneous issues. To further illustrate, IBM saved $50 million in real estate costs by letting employees work from home.

