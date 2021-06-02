Zoom doubles sales despite easing of lockdown restrictions

Annual revenues are now set to reach up to $3.99bn, up from its previous estimate of up to $3.76bn.

Says Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan:

“We kicked off the fiscal year with a very strong first quarter, posting 191% total year-over-year revenue growth combined with strong profitability and cash flow. Our steadfast commitment to empowering customers to work and learn from anywhere with our expansive, innovative, and frictionless video communications platform continued to drive our results.

“With this solid start, we are pleased to raise our total guidance range to $3.975 billion to $3.990 billion for the full fiscal year. We have also opened our technology portfolio to developers through our powerful video SDK and to businesses to expand their reach through Zoom Events.”

“Work is no longer a place, it’s a space where Zoom serves to empower your teams to connect and bring their best ideas to life. We are energized to help lead the evolution to hybrid work that allows greater flexibility, productivity, and happiness to both in-person and virtual connections.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights: