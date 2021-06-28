VOXI offers 15GB of data for £10 a month

Share



VOXI by Vodafone has launched what it claims is its best value offer yet with a new 15GB data plan for £10 a month. Available from today, customers can get their hands on the new offer which includes endless data for social media.

This means those on VOXI can scroll through Facebook and Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Twitter, without worrying about their data running out.

Also available from today is a 20GB data plan for £15 a month, with endless data for social and endless data to stream, unlimited TikTok, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, My5, TVPlayer, UKTV Play and Twisted Mirror TV. The new offers both come with unlimited calls and texts, along with free roaming in 48 European destinations, at no extra cost. The plans are available until 29th July 2021.

VOXI also offers a Friends With Benefits scheme which rewards you for inviting your friends to join VOXI. You’ll both get up to £20 in Amazon gift cards for switching to them as well as access to exclusive freebies and offers with VOXI Drop.

In November 2020, VOXI was the first UK operator to launch a plan to help those who had become unemployed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, to stay connected.

The plan, called VOXI for Now, is available until 31 October 2021 and gives unlimited mobile data, minutes and texts for just £10 a month to anyone (not just the under 25s) currently claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance or employment-based Universal Credit. The plan will last for up to six months, with no fuss, no need for a credit check and no contract to sign.

