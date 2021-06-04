Volta Zero electric truck to make German debut

Share



Following the recent announcement of Volta Zero’s Italian introduction, Volta Trucks has confirmed the world’s first purpose-built full electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle will make its customer debut in Germany from 14 to 25 June.

The Volta Zero will be displayed in Munich in conjunction with Volta Trucks customer, Petit Forestier, and in Frankfurt with partner DB Schenker.

Designed with an operating pure-electric range of 150 – 200 kms (95 – 125 miles), the Volta Zero will eliminate an estimated 1.2M tonnes of CO 2 by 2025, claims Volta.

Following the German roadshow, the full-electric Volta Zero will make its global public debut at the Innovation and Technology in Logistics live event, ITT Hub, at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre in the UK from 30 June to 1 July.

Says Business Development Director of Volta Trucks, Carla Detrieux:

“I’m delighted at the customer reception that the Volta Zero has received across Europe. Its zero-emission full-electric powertrain supports customer’s decarbonisation and sustainability ambitions, and our ground-up approach to design without the legacy constraints of the internal combustion engine helps us deliver a safer and more comfortable working environment for drivers.

“When combined with our Truck as a Service offer, fleet operators can deliver safety, sustainability, and profitability in their operations. I’m looking forward to introducing the Volta Zero to our German customers and showing them how it can seamlessly integrate into their operations.”

Interested customers can book a demonstration of the Volta Zero at www.voltatrucks.com/de.

