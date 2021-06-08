Top 10 driving stresses revealed – traffic jams top list

Share



The top 10 driving stresses facing drivers as our roads return to normal have been revealed by a leading road safety charity, with the return of traffic jams now causing the most agitation behind the wheel.

IAM RoadSmart conducted the stress-related investigation which discovered that more than 4-in-10 motorists (42%) are anxious about returning to sitting in long tailbacks as more traffic returns to UK roads.

Meanwhile, simply getting used to busier roads again was causing stress among more than 3-in-10 motorists (33%), while other drivers returning to the road who might be out of practice was causing concern to more than a quarter of motorists (27%).

Other current top driving stresses due to heavier traffic include being able to get to the end location on time and returning to long car journeys.

Says Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart Director of Policy & Research:

“As traffic starts getting heavier and heavier on UK roads it must not be forgotten that congestion and worries about other road users can cause stress to many motorists.

“With more traffic comes potentially more uncomfortable driving situations, such as being stuck in a traffic jam for a lengthy period or simply being surrounded by extra vehicles.”

Adds Neil: “All drivers should give due care and consideration to their fellow motorists now that more-and-more of us are once again getting behind the wheel.”

Here is the full list of top driving stresses as traffic gets heavier – ranked most to least mentioned.

As traffic gets heavier now that restrictions have eased, what are some of the top stresses when driving? The return of traffic jams 42% Getting used to busier roads again 33% People returning to the road who might be out of practice 27% Stressing to get to your location on time 24% Returning to long car journeys to destinations 15% With places being closed, there is nowhere to stop for a rest 12% Commuting 11% My general fatigue while driving 11% Returning to the road when you are out of practice 11% Not knowing if your car is still capable of longer journeys 7%

Drivers who feel they could benefit from increased driving confidence are able to book a range of courses through IAM RoadSmart. For more information, visit www.iamroadsmart.com.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...