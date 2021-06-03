Tech Digest daily round up: iPhone 13 could be ‘thicker’ than iPhone 12

Share



Not so long ago we heard that the iPhone 13 range might have bigger batteries than the iPhone 12 range, and now we’re hearing that – predictably – that’s made the phones thicker too. We’re not sure exactly how much thicker, but leaker Jon Prosser claimed that based on the latest, most up to date CAD (computer-aided design) files that he has for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, they’re “slightly” thicker. So hopefully this won’t be too noticeable a change, but even if it is, we’d take that for improved battery life. The reportedly thicker design backs up the claim of bigger batteries, since we can’t see why else Apple would fatten up the range. All of this also supports rumors of 120Hz refresh rate screens, since those are harsh on battery life, so Apple would likely look to make improvements there before offering them. Tech Radar

Ministers must ban the sale of the most polluting vehicles such as SUVs immediately and bring in a charge on drivers for each mile they travel if Britain is to meet its climate goals, experts have warned. Transport is the UK’s most polluting sector, accounting for around a third of the country’s CO2 emissions before the start of the pandemic. Ministers hope to slash these emissions by encouraging a switch to electric vehicles, with a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 part of Boris Johnson’s 10-point climate plan But experts have warned that it is “delusional” to believe that emissions can be tackled through a switch to electric cars alone – and pointed to more drastic action and “hard choices” to end transport’s contribution to the climate crisis by 2050. Independent

WhatsApp has confirmed that its long-rumored multi-device support will be entering public beta in the coming months, allowing users to access their accounts from up to four linked devices. New “view once” and “disappearing mode” features were also officially announced. The news came in an interview between WABetaInfo and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart. Cathcart stopped short of confirming reports that WhatsApp has an iPad app in development, but said that multi-device support will make WhatsApp on iPad a possibility. As well as multi-device support, Zuckerberg also confirmed that WhatsApp is adding a new “view once” feature, which will allow users to send content that disappears after it’s been viewed. The Verge

Realme’s next flagship phone is coming to Europe and expected to be available from later this month, around mid-June. Having already been certified through Dutch testing company Telefication, Realme has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it is – indeed – launching here soon. The Realme GT is set to be one of the most affordable phones powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. For reference, that’s the same processor found in the most powerful Android phones. Examples include the OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro. XDA Developers notes that it will be available to buy from Realme’s online store as well as through AliExpress. We’re unsure if it’s going to be available through more traditional stores and carrier locations. Pocket Lint

Donald Trump’s communications platform has been permanently shut down, his spokesperson told CNBC. “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” senior aide Jason Miller said. The platform, titled From the Desk of Donald J Trump, launched last month and served as a way for the former president to publish his own content including press releases and videos. Mr Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the Capitol Hill Riots. From the Desk of Donald J Trump had a section on the former president’s official website, but it has now been removed. Mr Miller confirmed via Twitter that it is a precursor to Mr Trump’s return to social media, although it is unclear when or how. BBC

