Sharp introduces Frameless TV line up from £529

Share

Sharp Consumer Electronics is launching a new Frameless TV line-up comprising built-in Android TV and harman/kardon sound technology.

Benefitting from a smooth frameless body, Sharp claims its Active Motion 600 technology dramatically increases the sharpness of movement and reduces picture distortions on its new DL and DN series models.

In addition, the DN Series TVs use Dolby Vision to optimise picture quality available from 4K Blu-ray discs or premium VOD services. 12-bit HDR colour coding enhances the smoothness of tones and skin colours, reducing banding and colour disruptions known from standard non-HDR sources. The 65-inch model is also finished in a slim, full-aluminium body enhanced with a high brightness LCD LED panel.

While both series are equipped with integrated speaker systems from harman/kardon, Sharp also relies on the immersive surround sound technology from Dolby Atmos for the DN models. In addition, the integrated dts Virtual:X™ premium audio post-processing technology ensures excellent highs and clarity, taking entertainment to a new level, claims Sharp.

The 65 inch model is additionally equipped with harman/kardon 2.1 sound system for an enhanced audio experience with total immersion into the content. Two 10W 2-way speakers are supported with a 15W subwoofer for deep bass performance, claims Sharp.

Offering access to the Google Play store, the user has access to a collection of over 7,000 different apps and media libraries from video, music, gaming, sports or news at their disposal, including the Apple TV app. In addition to regular TV programmes, favourite films and series can be streamed using video on demand (VoD) providers such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Music streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer or Tidal can also be used on the Sharp Android TV. In addition, the models have integrated Google Chromecast technology, which allows content from mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops to be transferred conveniently and wirelessly to the TV.

On board is voice control via Google Assistant while the Triple HD tuner receives TV programmes via cable (DVB-C), antenna (DVB-T/T2) or satellite (DVB-S/S2). The 50-inch model has four HDMI inputs, a micro SD card reader and two USB ports for playing additional multimedia content. The 65-inch model is equipped with three HDMI and two USB inputs.

The UHD models of the DL and DN series will be available in the summer of 2021. The 50DL3KA with SRP £529.99 and 50DN3KA with SRP £549.99. The 65DL3KA for £729.99 SRP and the 65DN3KA for £749.99 SRP.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...