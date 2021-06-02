Scientific Games Diversifies Platform Offering With Pixiu Gaming Partnership

Share



American gaming corporation Scientific Games have announced a major multi-year deal with developer Pixiu Gaming that will see the latter’s titles distributed exclusively on the OpenGaming ecosystem.

The deal is an important move for Scientific Games because it allows OpenGaming to become the only platform in North America to distribute Pixiu’s games that tend to be very popular with players around the world.

OpeningGaming is described as an end-to-end digital ecosystem for operators that want to provide their gamers with the best new games and gaming experiences on one seamless and integrated platform.

“The OpenGaming ecosystem is home to trusted content aggregation technology, a robust player account management platform, over 2500 games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios and innovation-rich features across jackpots, free-rounds, tournaments and peer-to-peer gaming,” Scientific Games explained on its website.

The expansion of the platform’s offering and the exclusivity of the deal will significantly increase the appeal of the OpenGaming ecosystem in the North American lottery space, where it was already among the leading options available.

Pixiu is the latest game developer to have their games on the platform, joining other big names in the iGaming sector such as BetMGM, Fantasma and NetEnt, which offer the best new slots to create what is fast becoming the ultimate solution for gaming operators.

“Our deal with Pixiu reflects the reach and power of the OpenGaming System (OGS). By continuously adding more quality content from a wide range of providers such as Pixiu, we’re generating strong momentum within the North American market,” said senior vice president of gaming and digital at Scientific Games Dylan Slaney.

Pixiu has built a strong reputation in the industry with both operators and gamers as a developer that makes fan-favourite titles and some of the best keno, baccarat, and reactor games on the market.

“We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Scientific Games into the growing U.S. market. With a focus on high quality, intuitive games, often customised with our partners’ logos, Scientific Games is a natural partner for us and we look forward to launching more exciting titles through the year,” said Pixiu Gaming founder Tony Plaskow.



The official launch of the OpenGaming platform is set to take place in New Jersey with one of Pixiu’s most popular games Lucky Squeeze Baccarat in a few months. The idea is to show off what the platform can do by providing an authentic online casino experience.

“We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship and working with Pixiu to bring new and unique mechanics to our partners throughout the U.S. With a focus on non-slots products, including powerful Keno, Baccarat, and Reactor titles, Pixiu allows operators to reach new players and differentiate their portfolios away from slots,” added Slaney.

The deal between Pixiu and Scientific Games makes even more sense when considering both companies are aligned on many significant issues such as the commitment to support responsible gaming, local communities and charitable causes.

OpenGaming already boasts some high-profile names in the industry among its clients, including BetMGM, who signed up in October 2020 and international sports betting company Entain, who have enjoyed the platform so much they recently announced a three-year extension to its deal with Scientific Games.

The platform’s expansion has been gathering pace over the last 12 months with the addition of Fantasama’s exclusive slot games in April. A distribution deal with NetEnt for its iGaming content to be included on OpenGaming was penned in October last year, quickly followed by a similar arrangement with Big Time Gaming.

