Piaggio ONE e-scooter to retail from £2,500

Piaggio has announced further details of its ONE e-scooter. Designed in Italy and intended for a young audience, “ONE” made its debut at the Beijing Motor Show at the end of May.

It will be available in the UK from the end of July with prices starting at £2500.

Inspired by the Piaggio tradition that created the legend of the simple, lightweight moped, “ONE” aims to revolutionise electric urban mobility, combining efficiency with fun. Light, easy to ride, the Piaggio ONE also features a range of technological features.



This includes a digital colour instrument panel with a sensor to adapt the background and luminosity to ambient conditions, full LED lights, a keyless start system, and two motor maps.

On the road, the new Piaggio e-scooter is a lightweight vehicle that is very easy to manage, with a comfortable riding position, low seat, a flat roomy footplate, plus practical and robust pull-out footpegs for the passenger, claims the manufacturer. The Piaggio ONE is also the only e-scooter in its category to provide a spacious compartment below the seat.

The Piaggio ONE will be available in several versions offering different powers (moped and motorcycle) and different ranges, all powered by an electric motor whose lithium-ion batteries can be easily extracted for recharging at home or in the office.

