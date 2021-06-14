PEUGEOT e-Rifter EV now available to order

Share



PEUGEOT has opened the order books for its all-new e-Rifter, one of the latest models to join PEUGEOT’s growing range of zero-emissions vehicles.

Customers can place orders from now, with the first deliveries expected in November 2021. The PEUGEOT e-Rifter is available in two trim levels, with prices starting from £30,375.

Unveiled earlier this year, the all-new PEUGEOT e-Rifter is built on PEUGEOT’s multi-energy EMP2 platform with a 100kw (136hp) electric powertrain capable of up to 260Nm of torque. It is powered by a 50kWh battery, allowing the vehicle to achieve up to 172 miles from a single charge under WLTP testing.

The new PEUGEOT e-Rifter is available in two trim levels, starting at £30,375 for the standard five-seater Allure Premium. This variant is joined by the five-seater GT variant from £32,455. Customers also have the option of a long wheelbase seven-seater Allure Premium, with prices from £32,375. All versions of the e-Rifter are priced below the £35,000 Government Plug in Grant Threshold.

Says Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK:

“We’re delighted to open for order on our new PEUGEOT e-Rifter, the latest fully electrified model in our exciting electrification strategy. The e-Rifter provides drivers with comfortable space, a practical range and a host of technological aids to make driving easy in any environment. We hope that the PEUGEOT e-Rifter provides a practical solution for drivers wanting to make the transition over to electric.”

Drivers of the new PEUGEOT e-Rifter are given a choice of three driving modes: Eco (60 kW/180 Nm), for optimising vehicle range, Normal (80 kW/220 Nm), ideal for daily use and Power (100 kW/260 Nm), to optimise vehicle performance. With a top speed limited to 83mph, the e-Rifter can accelerate from 0-62mph in 11.2-seconds.

To find out more about the PEUGEOT e-Rifter, visit: www.peugeot.co.uk

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...