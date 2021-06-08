Parkopedia now available to Toyota, Lexus drivers in US

Share

Parking services provider Parkopedia has announced its suite of off-street parking services, including reservations and digital payments, is now available to both Toyota and Lexus drivers in North America.

The ‘Park with Parkopedia’ service is integrated into the Toyota and Lexus smartphone apps and vehicle infotainment systems to allow drivers to locate, reserve and pay for parking.

The new service covers 60,000 off-street parking locations with more than 6,000 reservable locations across the USA, utilizing Parkopedia’s payment platform to manage transactions. The platform enables drivers to register their payment details using a single secure digital account and then pay for their parking within activated locations. The parking reservation information and navigation can then be accessed via the vehicle head unit.

The Park with Parkopedia service also allows users to not only search and manage reservable locations, but also find the closest or lowest-cost parking in one of the 60,000 parking lots and garages across thousands of towns. Customer support is provided directly within the app by Parkopedia, should drivers need assistance with reservations, refunds or any other parking concerns.

Commenting on the announcement, Hans Puvogel, COO at Parkopedia, said:

“Toyota and Lexus are the market leaders in the U.S car market with millions of drivers using both brands’ connected services every day. Drivers want an end-to-end digital solution for parking that unifies and simplifies the experience wherever possible.

“We are honored to be extending our parking services with Toyota and Lexus across North America and helping improve each of their drivers’ journeys with an unrivalled parking experience.”

The app can be used with 2018 model year or newer vehicles and can be downloaded via the Apple and Google Play app stores.

