Panasonic introduces new rugged tablet, TOUGHBOOK G2

Panasonic has announced the successor to its best-selling fully rugged tablet with the introduction of the TOUGHBOOK G2. Designed for mobile workforces, the TOUGHBOOK G2 comes with several additional features.

These include an eSIM, double RAM and storage, as well as improved screen brightness for visibility and enhanced security as a Microsoft Secured-Core PC. It also offers enhanced flexibility and ease of use with an additional user-exchangeable expansion bay area to add contact smart card and contactless smart card readers, as well as three customisable buttons on the front frame of the display for quick click.

The TOUGHBOOK G2 will be available in two versions – Standard and a Quick Release SSD model for data-sensitive sectors such as emergency services, police forces and defence. The device can also be equipped with an optional emissive backlit keyboard that includes an additional USB Type-A and Type-C port. Accessories include vehicle docks for use with or without the keyboard, as well as hand straps, shoulder straps and cases with sanitizable options.

For previous TOUGHBOOK G1 and TOUGHBOOK 20 customers, the G2 will be backwards-compatible with the majority of accessories from those devices, including vehicle docks. Boasting up to 18.5 hours extended battery life, it also features Windows Hello capable 2MP front camera for calls back to the office and an 8MP rear camera with LED flash for capturing documentation and a digitiser pen for accurate biometric signature capture.

The TOUGHBOOK has a 1000cd/m² controllable touchscreen brightness for easy viewing in extreme sunlight as well as the darkness of underground buildings or tunnels and has an IP65 rating.

Says Dirk Weigelt, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business:

“Mobile workers loved the TOUGHBOOK G1 and 20 but the G2 will steal their hearts. It truly is the next generation rugged device for mobile workforces. It offers all the benefits of the latest technology while maintaining important access to legacy systems, all wrapped up in a more flexible, secure and ultimately even more useable device.”

The TOUGHBOOK G2 tablet comes with a standard 3-year warranty and is available from end of July 2021. Prices start from €2,450 / £2,218 + VAT. For more information visit www.toughbook.eu.

