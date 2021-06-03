Nissan study claims EV owners driving further than ICE counterparts

Share



A new study commissioned by car maker Nissan claims that European EV drivers are travelling 630 kilometres further annually than European internal combustion engine (ICE) drivers.

The study reveals EV drivers are totalling on average more than 14,200km yearly, compared to their ICE driver counterparts, who are averaging 13,600km. Ahead of World Environment Day on Saturday 05 June, these findings present electric mobility and its environmental benefits as a key driver in helping to tackle ecological challenges, claims Nissan.

According to Nissan, just under 7 out of 10 (69%) of EV drivers are happy with the current charging infrastructure available. Likewise, almost a quarter (23%) say the most common myth surrounding EV driving is that the current charging infrastructure cannot cope, indicating high satisfaction in existing EV drivers, and a positive opportunity for future adopters.

Almost half (47%) of ICE drivers say the main advantage of a petrol or diesel car is greater range autonomy. Likewise, when looking into the reasons behind the 30% of ICE drivers who are unlikely to consider a fully electric vehicle, the majority (58%) said the biggest concern is that EVs have low driving range autonomy.

Further exploration into factors that would convince drivers to switch unsurprisingly reveal:

38% of ICE drivers believe the biggest pull-factor would be greater range

32% of ICE drivers would be drawn by ease of charging.

30% note having a better charging infrastructure would persuade them to switch.

However, despite these results, EV drivers counteract these fears with 70% of existing EV drivers noting their experience of range has been better than they expected.

The survey also uncovers a strong disconnect surrounding charging and infrastructure from those EV drivers who currently utilise the facilities, and the impression of those ICE drivers yet to benefit from them, highlighting starkly different viewpoints.

Over a quarter of EV motorists say that running out of charge (28%), charging time (30%) and EVs being expensive (31%) are amongst the biggest myths of EV driving, implying that charging and infrastructure are sufficiently developed.

Says Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO:

“This research reiterates that electric driving is not only a smart option beneficial to the environment but also a fun, exciting and convenient choice for the owners. It is no surprise that people now drive EVs further than ICE cars. We are confident that with more EV on the road dispelling myths, range anxiety will soon be in the past.”

Leading the change: My Life with a Nissan LEAF series

In the final instalment of My Life with a Nissan LEAF series, Nissan LEAF owners discuss their favourite aspects of being EV owners, talking about mileage, long distance driving, advanced tech, safety and more.

