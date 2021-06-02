Newly formed Virgin Media O2 launches ‘Together Fund’

Share

Following yesterday’s announcement of the launch of Virgin Media O2, the newly merged business has launched a £500k fund to help hundreds of local charities across the UK.

The “Together Fund” is a nationwide initiative designed to specifically support local charities that champion and celebrate community spirit, belonging and togetherness across the UK. Grants of £1,000 are available for environmental and community belonging projects, inspiring people across the UK to get together and create positive change for the causes they care most about.

The fund itself will be distributed via Neighbourly which has over 16,500 community-based good causes already registered on its platform. Interested local charities can register and apply for free at neighbourly.com.

The Together Fund forms part of Virgin Media O2’s support for the Together coalition which aims to bring people together to help build a kinder, closer and more connected society. Funding will be made available in time for the Together Coalition’s national #ThankYouDay, which takes place on Sunday 4th July.

In addition to the creation of the Together Fund, Virgin Media O2 also announced it is providing:

support for the Together Coalition to launch a ‘Community Connectors’ initiative, which will resource local organisations to facilitate social connection activities, including participation in Thank You Day on the 4th of July 2021, in areas of low social capital.

Virgin Media O2’s existing strategic charity partners, Carers UK and The Climate Coalition, will also receive additional funding to run #ThankYouDay events and activities that promote a sense of community belonging and inspire positive action to protect nature and the local environment.

Says Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2:

“As one of our first acts as a new business we’ve created a fund dedicated to supercharging hundreds of community-based charities that are already doing incredible things.

“Our broadband and mobile networks already connect millions of people across the country, but as a business we’re committed to doing more to bring people together, accelerate positive social and environmental change and promote a sense of community belonging as we push ahead with our mission to upgrade the UK.”

For more information on the Together Fund, visit neighbourly.com/virginmediaO2togetherfund. For further details on the national Thank You Day on Sunday 4th July, visit https://thankyouday.org.uk

