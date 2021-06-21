London’s O2 venue features in Fortnite for one week only

Share



London’s The O2 is being immortalised in the video game Fortnite. The live music venue is available from today (Monday June 21) for one week only in the world’s biggest game, within Fortnite Creative.

Indie-pop quintet easy life will be the first UK act to play in the virtual venue this Thursday evening at 20:30 BST.

The Leicester-based band will perform tracks from their debut album ‘life’s a beach’, marking the first time The O2 has ever appeared in a videogame. Inside the virtual venue, gamers will enjoy several exciting gameplay additions in the arena.

These include a new space packed with hidden rooms, backstage areas and the O2 Blueroom, where they can complete challenges for a chance to win rewards.

Says Simon Valcarcel, from O2: “We couldn’t be prouder to work alongside both Island Records and Epic Games to bring such an incredible experience to O2 customers and music fans all over the world via For tnite Creative.

“O2 has a rich heritage in music and we’re committed to bringing music fans unique experiences so it’s only fitting that the first time the world’s most popular entertainment venue ever appears inside the world’s biggest game.

“We know how much everyone – us included – has missed going to gigs and we’re excited to bring the UK’s hottest up-and-coming band to music fans globally through For tnite Creative.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...