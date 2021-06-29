LEVC unveils first impressions of new e-Camper

Share





The LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has revealed first impressions of its new all-electric leisure vehicle, the e-Camper.

Billed as the world’s first electric campervan, the e-Camper combines zero-emission capability with zero range anxiety – making it the perfect way to explore the great outdoors with the benefit of low environmental impact, claims LEVC.

Designed in partnership with Wellhouse Leisure and aimed at those who want more sustainable travel, LEVC sees huge potential across the UK and Europe. First deliveries of e-Camper, with an indicative list price (excl VAT) of £62,250 / €73,000, will take place in Q4 2021. Prospective customers can register their interest at levc.com/ecamper

Based on VN5, LEVC’s new electric van, e-Camper has the same pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) with a total flexible range of 304 miles (489 km) and is designed for those who want to both protect and enjoy the outdoor environment.

Its zero emissions capability delivers a low carbon footprint and its innovative range extender technology allows owners to travel off the beaten track, where there is no or limited charging infrastructure. At the same time, owners can operate in zero emissions mode, ideal for the campsite and also even powering the integrated electric kitchenette without the need for fossil fuels.

The new LEVC e-Camper includes sleeping accommodation for four, an integrated electric kitchenette, pop-up roof (incorporating sleeping for two) and a central folding table. In addition, the campervan includes a second-row bench seat, which folds into the second double bed.

When owners set up camp, they can swivel the first-row seats through 180 degrees and slide the second row back, creating enough room to dine and socialise around the deployable table. The pop-up roof creates standing room space for both the living and cooking areas and a single large sliding door makes entry to and exit from the living area easy.

For outdoor leisure activities such as mountain biking and surfing, e-Camper will support a range of proprietary racks. The innovative e-Camper also boasts distinctive exterior design with styling cues inspired by LEVC’s TX electric taxi and a wide choice of paint colours, with coloured bumpers and alloy wheels.



Says Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC:

“The campervan market is growing rapidly and, despite these vehicles being used for coastal and countryside adventures which often include national parks and protected areas, they are still powered by petrol or diesel engines.

“This is a major conflict; we can see a shift in consumer attitudes, with demand for greener mobility solutions to help to protect and improve air quality. Our new electric, zero-emissions capable e-Camper offers the perfect solution and is well-equipped with high quality features that can be tailored to meet a range of customer requirements.”

