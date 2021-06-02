‘Laptop library’ launched to help underprivileged children

Share



The UK’s first ‘Laptop Library’ has launched today to help support and educate the nation’s most underprivileged children.

The initiative, launched by grassroots charity CC Foundation in partnership with leading IT service provider Totality Services, will give hundreds of children access to use and borrow laptops.

It comes following a survey, of more than 13,000 children, which revealed that a huge 84% of children do not have access to a laptop or computer outside of school. Mobile internet will also be provided after the survey showed that almost half (42%) have no internet access at home at all.

Launching at the CC Foundation’s HQ in Lewisham, with plans to roll the scheme out nationwide, the exciting initiative will allow children to borrow a laptop for free, in order to access all important technology and IT training in an attempt to up-skill the next generation.

The survey also showed that worryingly two-thirds of children (63%) have had no education on staying safe online and keeping their information private. On the back of this, Totality has committed to a long-term partnership with the foundation, offering regular IT training sessions, work experience and an apprenticeship scheme.

Totality Services has funded the organisation’s ‘Tech Suite’ which will be home to the laptops and training sessions in south east London, and it is predicted that this year alone over 1,000 children will take advantage of the ‘Laptop Library’.

All children will have to do is log out a laptop, before being able to take it home and bring it back when agreed. Each comes with a wi-fi dongle so that no matter what the situation at home, it can still be used to full effect.

Says Rapper and CC Foundation founder, Fekky, about the partnership:

“We recognise that the mind-set harvested from low-income socio-economic conditions tends to lead to a lack of motivation, low standards and creates a hunger for comfort at a low cost. We believe that creating the Tech Suite with Totality will go a long way in challenging these issues, provide people with the opportunities to see and set high standards for themselves.”

Adds Luis Navarro, Co-Founder of London’s leading IT support experts Totality Services:

“When we heard about the CC Foundation and the mission the team is on to help underprivileged children in the UK we wanted to help immediately. The worrying findings from the survey provided a natural role for Totality; to provide children with access to tech, the freedom to use it at home but importantly teach them how to use it, securely.”

