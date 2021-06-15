Join Free Slot Tournaments and Win Real Money

Share



Online slot tournaments are competitive events where players can choose to either play for real money or play free video poker slots for fun.

Gaming platforms require players to sign up in order to access these tournaments, where the aim is to accumulate as many points as possible. Each win enables you to climb up a leader board.

To join the best free video poker slots tournaments, you need to sign up with a top gaming platform like SocialTournaments.com – which is the only site where players get an opportunity to play free slots and win real cash!

While the tournament winner walks away with the top cash prize, there are also real money rewards for those who land in Top 10. Some of the tournaments reward more positions than just the Top 10. Entering a free online video slot tournament is a great way to get the chance to earn real money prizes while competing against other competitive players.

Each month, SocialTournaments.com provides a total prize pool of €40,000. Operated by Pragmatic Play, the site is designed for players who are looking to play new games and compete on a safe, secure, fair, and reliable gaming platform. While you have the opportunity to spin the reels of slots free of charge, you can also enjoy lots of other features on the platform, including the buddy pass and social pass.

The site also publishes a lot of reviews of Pragmatic Play slots.

To enjoy playing at Socialtournaments.com, all you need is a stable internet connection and a mobile or desktop device. The device can be a Windows, iOS or Android smartphone or tablet. There is no need to download any applications because all tournaments are accessible instantly through browsers.

The slot machines that the tournaments have utilise HTML5 technology, making them playable on any device. You can play games and collect your winnings on your mobile device or computer. This means that you don’t need to switch between devices when playing in tournaments and making withdrawals.

To withdraw your money, you will need to have a payment method account that will enable you to receive your winnings.

SocialTournaments.com currently offers four methods for receiving real money prizes, which include Neteller, Skrill and Bank Wire.

At SocialTournaments.com, you will need to validate your method of payment before receiving your real money prize. A screenshot of your account is the only thing that you need in order to validate your payment method. If everything is okay, you’ll be able to make smooth withdrawals when you play tournaments and win.

18 Years of Age

In order to join any tournament, either at SocialTournaments.com or any other reputable site, you must be 18 years and above. After creating an account, your platform of choice will require you to validate your account details. And if the details do not blend with the terms, conditions and rules of the site, the validation process will not go through.

During validation, a national ID, Driver’s License or Passport is required. You must provide a scanned or picture of any of these documents. Make sure that your full name and date of birth are visible. Other processes involve address and payment method validation.

Final Thoughts

These are the things that you require in order to take part in any tournament at SocialTournaments.com. With these things, you will be able to create your account, play the best slot machines in tournaments and make withdrawals successfully. Be sure to visit SocialTournaments.com if you are looking for some free video poker slots tournaments that provide opportunities to win real cash.

