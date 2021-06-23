John McAfee found dead in prison cell

Share

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead in his prison cell after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the US, writes Sky News.

In a statement obtained by Reuters news agency, the Catalan justice department said “everything points” to suicide. The Spanish Justice Department said medical staff at the prison tried to resuscitate Mr McAfee, but were not successful.

In October 2020, McAfee was arrested in Spain, and accused of failing to file tax returns for four years, despite earning millions from consulting work, speaking engagements, crypto-currencies and selling the rights to his life story.

The US Justice Department said Mr McAfee allegedly evaded tax liability by having his income paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of nominees.

He was also accused of concealing assets, including a yacht and real estate property, in the names of others.

In a hearing earlier this month via videolink, McAfee claimed the charges were politically motivated and said he feared he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was taken back to the US.

