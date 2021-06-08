Huge internet outage hits Gov.UK and worldwide media outlets



Anyone trying to log in to gov.uk this morning may well have been greeted with the message “503 Service Unavailable”. It is one of a number of websites that have gone down around the world.

Others include news outlets such as The Guardian, Financial Times, Independent, New York Times, Evening Standard, and Bloomberg.

Sky also claims that some of its services are affected. “The outage appears to be affecting some services on the Sky News website and app, including our live blog and videos,” writes the news channel here.