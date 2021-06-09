GoDaddy adds Instagram integration

Share

GoDaddy has announced new features allowing customers to create content and share it directly to Instagram in just a few clicks.

GoDaddy’s Websites + Marketing tools now support scheduling and publishing posts directly to Instagram – making it easier and faster for small business owners to be everywhere that matters online.

This new feature makes GoDaddy among the few all-in-one website and marketing platforms to support posting directly to Instagram, claims the company. Entrepreneurs and small business owners can now create effective content with GoDaddy and post it everywhere that matters – all from Websites + Marketing.

All customers with a Websites + Marketing account can publish posts directly to Instagram and make use of the tool to track comments and views. Users can choose to post straight away or save and schedule posts for later.

The dashboard also offers content suggestions to help small businesses stand out in customers’ fast-moving feeds, which may mean the difference between getting noticed and being ignored.

Says Ben Law, Head of UK and Ireland, GoDaddy:

“As our appetite for online shopping continues to grow, a strong online presence is crucial for businesses looking to set themselves apart from the competition.

“We’re excited to announce this integration with Instagram as we strive to provide smaller businesses with all the tools and help they need to succeed online. We’re proud to be supporting businesses across the UK and look forward to what the future brings with this integration.”

Instagram posting and scheduling is now available to all Websites + Marketing customers in all markets.

