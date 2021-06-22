Expanded Volvo XC40 EV range now available from £50,000

Share

The expanded Volvo XC40 Recharge pure electric range is now available for UK customers to purchase online. Three new versions of the compact SUV have been introduced, with updated equipment specifications.

The new all-electric cars are available to purchase outright or can be accessed via two different Care by Volvo subscription packages. The range comprises the XC40 Recharge Twin (pictured), XC40 Recharge Twin Plus and XC40 Recharge Twin Pro. Their respective on-the-road prices are £49,950, £52,950 and £56,700.

Alternatively, with Care by Volvo Fixed, the XC40 Recharge is available from £619 a month on a three-year term, with no deposit or sign-up fee required. Other options include a Care by Volvo Flexible option, from £769 a month, with an open-ended, three-month rolling contract and an initial 30-day trial period with no notice requirement. After the 30 days, the customer can change their car or end their subscription with three months’ notice.

As well as access to the car, the monthly subscription also includes scheduled servicing, wear-and-tear maintenance, vehicle tax, replacement tyres and roadside assistance cover. Insurance can also be factored into the monthly fee.

The standard XC40 Recharge specification includes Volvo’s new Android-based infotainment system, complete with four years of data. Operated using a nine-inch central touchscreen, it provides Google Maps with worldwide coverage, voice control via Google Assistant, access to apps enabled for automotive use via the Google Play Store, and wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay.

Other standard features include automatic LED headlights with Active High Beam, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, a 12.3-inch progressive driver’s information display, powered tailgate, rear parking sensors and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The XC40 Recharge Twin Plus features additional front parking sensors and a rear parking camera. It also comes with power-adjustable front seats, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a heat pump system that enhances cabin heating and cooling efficiency.

The top of the line-up, the XC40 Twin Recharge Pro, comes with Volvo’s Pilot Assist driver-assistance technology, providing adaptive cruise control and steering assistance. It also introduces a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon 600W sound system, 20-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming door mirrors, leather/nubuck upholstery and a 360-degree parking camera system.

The powertrain features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery and twin electric motors, providing all-wheel drive as standard. The combined motor output is 408hp, enabling acceleration from zero to 62mph in 4.9 seconds. Driving range (WLTP standards) on a single charge is up to 259 miles, depending on model specification.

The priority for easy and rapid battery recharging is addressed with charging from zero to 80% capacity taking as little as 40 minutes when using a 150kW (DC) fast charger. A full recharge using the 11kW (AC) onboard charger can be completed in eight hours, making it convenient for overnight charging.

Says Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK Managing Director:

“With the XC40 Recharge, we are showing how choosing a pure electric Volvo does not mean any sacrifice or compromise in the technology or useability that Volvo customers expect. We’ve ensured the specifications provide high levels of comfort, safety, connectivity and practicality, while the battery-electric powertrain has the capacity to cover long distances, with quick recharging. Our Care by Volvo subscriptions are also an easy and convenient way for people to access the car they want with complete peace of mind.”

For more information on the pure electric Volvo XC40 Recharge, go to www.volvocars.com/uk/v/cars/xc40-electric

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...