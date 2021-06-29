Enterprises Implementing Latest Software Development Trends To Stay Ahead

Share



Enterprises are implementing the latest software development trends to stay ahead. According to recent data, there were over 26 million software developers in the world during 2019. By 2030, studies project there will be nearly 45 million. With such immense industry growth, developers are constantly trying to keep up with the latest trends of the industry. Indeed, these dominating trends are often key indicators of which development companies will shift with market demands. As a software development manager, you need to know the most important development trends to stay ahead of the competition. This way, you can keep up with the ever-changing landscape. Read on to learn about the latest software development trends enterprises are implementing to stay ahead.

The Rise Of New Programming Languages

First, the rise of new programming languages is one of the most prominent software development trends influencing the industry. Many developers are switching to Go, Rust, or Swift for their software applications. Often, developers like these languages because their IDEs and other tools are simpler to learn. In addition, they have a clearer syntax, which can make projects easier to maintain. Typically, new programming languages are adapted to new hardware and high user standards as well. Thus, they can deliver fast performance and multi-threaded processing for seamless deployments. Undoubtedly, development enterprises are switching to new programming languages for their modern adaptability.

Helm Repositories

Next, many enterprises are implementing Helm repositories into their development pipelines. Notably, many software teams use portable open-source platforms known as Helm kubernetes to manage their automation and containerization. In addition, enterprises also use JFrog’s container registry to support their Helm repositories. Importantly, this integration exposes an API that supports full automation of your Helm charts to your Kubernetes cluster. Additionally, Helm repositories in JFrog’s advanced container registry provide reliable scalability. This way, you can accommodate any number of users, build servers, and interactions you may need for your enterprise. Absolutely, Helm repositories are one of the most prominent software development trends dominating the tech industry.

Blockchain Tools

In addition, software development enterprises are also leveraging blockchain tools for their software. If you are still not familiar, there is still a lot you need to know about blockchain technology . A blockchain is a decentralized ledger that you can use to save transactions on computers around the world. Since blockchain technology inhibits frequent modification, it’s great to increase security for applications. Some blockchain platforms are typed statically and support complex user-defined types. This way, you can write applications that execute self-enforcing business logic. Often, this leaves an undeniable, authoritative transaction record. Therefore, blockchain tools work great to create secure financial applications. In short, blockchain tools are one of the latest software development trends to build secure transactional applications.

Cloud-Based Infrastructure

Moreover, cloud-based infrastructure is another one of the most popular trends to implement in your pipeline. With cloud computing infrastructure, you can host your services and applications in the cloud. This makes it easier to access your automation software, management tools, and other critical resources when you need them. Typically, cloud infrastructure includes hardware, virtualization, and storage solutions. Ideally, you should invest in networking components as well. Then, you can deliver your cloud resources over the internet to access your services remotely on demand. Definitely, cloud-based infrastructure is one of the most popular software development trends to follow.

NLP-Powered Platforms

Furthermore, many tech enterprises are also implementing natural language processing (NLP) powered platforms. Once installed, you can use these tools to gain valuable insights into your text data. In addition, some platforms come with pre-trained models. Using these features, you can perform sentiment analysis, topic classification, and keyword extraction. If you’re looking for more accurate insights, you can also customize your own machine learning model for your enterprise. After you train your text analysis models to deliver accurate insights, you can integrate them with your other business applications. Certainly, NLP-powered platforms are one of the top artificial intelligence development trends in the industry sector.

