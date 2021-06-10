Electric-powered classic Mini now available – yours from £25,000

Share



London Electric Cars (LEC) has launched its own electric-powered classic Mini, with prices starting from £25,000 (excluding local taxes, shipping and donor).

The base 20 kWh LEC classic Mini conversion has a projected range of 60-70 miles. Owners can install a higher kWh motor and upgraded batteries to provide more range at an additional cost. Drivers can use any Type 1 or Type 2 public charger available country-wide, rapid charging on-demand as well as use their private home wall-box systems and charge from a domestic 13A socket should they wish.

For customers who do not have a classic Mini already, but wish to have an EV conversion, LEC can source a donor at an additional cost to the client. Each converted classic Mini takes around six weeks to transform to run on electric power. The current waiting time is around six months for customers with cars in the UK, and the company has a range of customers looking to convert their cars and ship them to their homes around the world, with one of the biggest markets being America, closely followed by Japan.



Says Matthew Quitter, Founder and Managing Director of London Electric Cars:

“As a classic car enthusiast and advocate for affordable and sustainable electric vehicle conversions, it made sense for us [LEC] to focus on the original Mini. With this EV conversion, we wanted the classic Mini to be an affordable yet useful option for city dwellers, not just in our home town of London but all over the world to tackle traffic and help put a stop to pollution.

“There’s also a bigger picture to think of here. With the UK’s announcement of the world’s most ambitious climate change target of a 78% CO 2 reduction by 2035, it is clear that combustion engines will soon be a thing of the past. LEC offers an affordable conversion that keeps these British classic cars on the road. The vehicle becomes fast and clean whilst maintaining the originality and appeal that our customers love about a classic car.”

Based in the heart of London, LEC is the only electric car conversion specialist within the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) as well as being the only EV converter based in one of the world’s largest cities. London Electric Cars is aiming to transform the face of electric vehicle ownership. Founded in 2017, the company is on a mission to create sustainably converted classic cars using electric power, with real-life EV mileage predictions based on real-world city driving and in-car usages, such as stereo and heater.

