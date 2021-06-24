EE becomes latest operator to charge for EU roaming

Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, comments:

“In the aftermath of Brexit, the UK’s biggest mobile providers all said that they had no immediate plans to change their charging models for consumers roaming within the EU.

“It’s hugely disappointing for consumers to see that situation change so quickly.

“This move means that customers joining or upgrading with EE from July will have to pay £2 a day to use their data and minutes across Europe from 2022.

“EE says the move will support investment in its UK-based services, but this is ultimately a backwards step for consumers.

“If you’re an existing EE customer, these charges won’t affect you yet, but make sure you check the small print if you’re due an upgrade in the coming months.

“When it comes to travelling, don’t leave it till the last minute to check the roaming charges for your destination, and always use hotel and cafe Wi-Fi when on holiday where possible.”