Ducati launches first folding e-bike

Ducati presents the MG-20, the first folding e-bike in magnesium in the Ducati Urban e-Mobility line, developed under license by MT Distribution.



The new MG-20 is nimble and light, claims Ducati. Frame, forks and rims are made of magnesium, a material that ensures lightness and solidity, thus providing maximum performance without affecting impact resistance. The small size of the wheels (20″ x 2.125″) and the possibility of easily folding the e-bike and pedals make MG-20 the ideal vehicle for urban travel on the bus and train, claims the company.



The e-bike is equipped with a 250W rear motor capable of recognizing the road conditions, the slope and the force used in pedalling, providing the appropriate level of assistance depending on the riding mode selected. The 36V 10.5Ah 378Wh SAMSUNG battery is integrated into the frame and can be pulled out for more convenient charging. A full charge allows you to travel up to 50 km, at a maximum speed of 25km/h, as per regulations.



Management of the main functions, such as switching on the lights and selecting between three levels of assistance (12-18-25 km/h), takes place via the waterproof LCD display. The front LED headlight and the reflective strips on the wheels ensure safer riding even at night.



The MG-20 will be available starting from July 2021 at dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in specialized consumer electronics stores and major online stores.



Further information on all products in the Ducati Urban e-Mobility range are available on the website www.ducatiurbanemobility.com.

