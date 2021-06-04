BT launches shorter 12 month broadband packages

Share



BT has launched a new range of 12-month home broadband plans. The telco says that the shorter plans are available to new customers and are perfect for renters, or those looking to move who may not want to commit to a 24-month plan.

The 12-month contract option is available across Broadband, Superfast Fibre and BT’s latest Full Fibre packages.

BT claims the next-generation Full Fibre service is up to 25 times faster than Superfast Fibre, and provides a super reliable connection, even at busy periods meaning customers can download a 4k movie in 34 seconds. Full Fibre packages are designed for busy connected homes providing extra capacity for when multiple online devices stream, browse and game at once.

For those who need an ultra-reliable connection, BT’s Hybrid Connect offers what the telco calls unbreakable home WiFi which can be added to their plan. Should anything happen to the fixed broadband connection, Hybrid Connect automatically connects to the EE mobile network for back up minimising any disruption. All BT broadband customers benefit from BT’s Smart Hub 2 – BT’s most powerful home router yet, with the option to take out Complete Wi-Fi which guarantees a fast connection in every single room of the home, or £100 back.

BT’s dedicated UK and Ireland customer service teams are available on the phone, as well as the option to select a visit from one of BT’s dedicated team of 900 Home Tech Experts.

Customers can find out further information by visiting www.bt.com.

Full pricing breakdown:

Package Price per month One- off Activation fee Broadband £29.99 £30 Fibre Essential £31.99 £30 Fibre 1 £32.99 £20 Fibre 2 £36.99 £20 Fibre 100 £44.99 £20 Fibre 250 £54.99 £20 Full Fibre 100 £44.99 £20 Full Fibre 300 £54.99 £20 Full Fibre 900 £64.99 £20

Hybrid Connect – additional £7 per month

Complete WiFi – additional £10 per month

