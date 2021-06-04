BT TV Box Pro offers 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos

Share

BT has unveiled the BT TV Box Pro which it claims is its most advanced set-top box to date. The new box is designed to support the next generation of TV viewing, with features including 4K HDR viewing and Dolby Atmos.

BT has also rolled out a new user interface to new and existing BT TV customers giving them more intuitive control.

BT’s latest set-top box has been designed to allow customers to make the most from TV packages on BT TV, which BT claims, offer access to the UK’s widest choice of the very best TV shows, films and sport available.

BT TV Box Pro brings a new range of features to BT TV customers including:

4K HDR – up to four times the detail of HD offering vivid, pin-sharp detail, with higher contrast, brighter and more vivid picture Dolby Atmos – offering the best immersive audio experience 1TB of storage – double the capacity of the previous BT TV box, with up to 600 hours of recordings 4 Tuners – allowing customers to record up to 3 shows and watch a fourth simultaneously Bluetooth remote – offering a quicker, smoother experience and allows the box to be stored out of sight, if needed

Similar to its predecessor, BT TV Box Pro comes with integrated search – helping streamline viewing and removing the need to remember which show is on which platform. BT TV’s set-top box also offers pause, rewind and record functionality – making sure customers never miss their favourite shows.

Although available initially with a wired connection, BT TV Box Pro is Wi-Fi capable with an enabling update planned for later this year.

As well as the new set-top box, BT has also completed a roll out of a new enhanced user interface. Viewers can search across all apps and live TV and pick up from where they left off, with a more visual My TV section, giving easy access to recordings and on-demand Watchlist where you can continue watching content.

Says Chandru Lakshminarayanan, TV and Sport Propositions Director:

“We’ve seen a huge growth in 4K HDR content and we’re excited that the new BT TV Box Pro supports such an immersive way of viewing.

BT TV Box Pro is available initially to new customers taking a VIP package and will be added to other packages in due course. For £65 per month the VIP package includes a NOW Cinema, Entertainment, Sport Membership as well as NOW Boost. This gives BT TV customers the biggest Sky channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky One, and all Sky Cinema channels (including over 1,000 movies on demand), plus BT Sport Ultimate in up to 4K HDR as well as Eurosport.

The IP capable box is designed to support the future of all IP streaming and works with BT Smart Hubs and Complete Wi-Fi as well as the BT TV mobile app.

