Which Star Wars planet would you like to visit?

Planning your summer holiday or more of a permanent move? We take an imaginary look at the Star Wars destinations that would probably be more desirable than those on the ‘green’ travel list right now.

Sometimes life on earth gets you down. Especially at the moment as we’re all still locked down – at least as far as most foreign travel to anywhere nice is concerned. But wouldn’t it be great if we could get away somewhere exotic, even if it is imaginary!

Then how about somewhere really exotic, such as one of the Star Wars planets. OK it’s not real life but it’s good to dream and there’s certainly a lot of choice – planets to suit practically every taste and budget. Though I’m betting most would be outside our price range – at least for the next few hundred years, unless Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos can sort out affordable space travel before then.

According to an interview carried out by Betway casino with Star Wars expert Matt Hudson, top of the list would have to be Naboo. And it’s certainly hard to disagree. Featuring heavily in the prequel trilogy, it’s the home of Queen Amidala as well as Jar Jar Binks and the Gungans. “Naboo is a planet of culture,” claims Matt. “There’s beautiful scenery. They’ve got the countryside, the meadows, the lakes, the waterfalls, the animals. Why, even the monarchy isn’t messed up, Matt reckons. “The Queen is lovely, the monarchy seem to love their citizens. Everything just seems chill in Naboo.”

Nor is Naboo the only contender for an idyllic Stars Wars’ holiday destination or even somewhere you could contemplate living in for some time – if there was any atmosphere, that is. For example, how about Endor? It’s a forest planet that is perfect for the nature lover but perhaps not so great for its locals – vicious little Ewoks that will probably murder you in cold blood given half the chance. Remember how they were going to burn Han Solo and Luke Skywalker alive on the spit until C-3PO called it off?

Perfect for swamp lovers!

Then there’s Alderaan – the home of Princess Leia and the Organa family. Like Naboo, it’s known for its rolling hills, mountains and waterfalls. “It’s the sort of place that everybody would want to live,” reckons Matt. “It’s like New Zealand with sci-fi buildings, which to me is perfection.” Just one small thing we should mention. It does get blown up for being the unofficial home of the rebel alliance which does put a bit of a downer on things, especially if you are staying there at the time.

Or how about Dagobah – perfect for swamp lovers and those who like exotic meals. It’s where Yoda made a hut and trained Luke Skywalker in the ways of the force. There’s plenty to eat there too! “There’s a decent amount of species that you could cook up,” reckons Matt. “On the other hand, it is strong with the dark side of the Force so you could become corrupted. Or you could get eaten by a big water dragon. Plus there are snakes everywhere.” That’s never good.

Finally, looking for a bit of summer heat? How about Mustafar? A lava planet where Darth Vader is struck down by Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s probably best described as a ‘molten hellscape’ – and that’s even in the kinder tourist brochures. The home of Darth Vader’s castle, it’s only selling point – apart from being nice and warm – is that you’d probably have the place pretty much to yourself, if you could manage to survive, that is.

Maybe life on earth isn’t so bad after all!

For the full article go to: https://blog.betway.com/casino/which-star-wars-planet-is-the-best-to-live-on/

