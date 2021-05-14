VW ID.4 range extended with City model costing £32,000

Share



The Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle (EV) range has been extended, with new City and Style variants being introduced.

Both models bring the option of ‘Pure’ and ‘Pure Performance’ battery and motor specifications, with the former delivering 52 kWh and 148 PS, and the latter having 170 PS on tap, with the same 52 kWh net battery capacity setup.

The new City also represents the new entry-point into the ID.4 range, and qualifies for the PIVG (Plug in Vehicle Grant), bringing the car’s on the road price down to £32,150.

The ID.4 ‘Pure’ and ‘Pure Performance’ specifications can both add up to 137 miles of range from a 100 kW rapid charger in 30 minutes, while a 7.2 kW home charger takes around 7 hours and 30 minutes to take the battery from 0 to 100%. Charging to 80% from a DC, CCS charge point takes 38 minutes.

As the entry-level model in the ID.4 line-up, the ID.4 City sets the pace for the equipment offered across the electric SUV’s range, with standard-fit features including LED headlights and taillights as well as 10-colour ambient lighting throughout the car’s interior. Also on board is a 10-inch Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system and driver assistance features with Front Assist, Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control all fitted as standard.

Says Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK:

“As our family of all-electric and net carbon-neutral ID. models grow, there’s a car suitable for most budgets and requirements. Hot off the heels of the ID.4 winning the World Car of the Year title we are delighted to launch the entry-level ID.4 City, which is eligible for the Government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant – and that makes electric SUV ownership accessible to even more people.

“We aren’t finished adding to the ID.4 line-up either, because in the coming months the ID.4 GTX will open for order to UK customers. It will be our first fully-electric high-performance model, with the ‘GTX’ badge representing a new sub-brand of sporty all-electric models that introduce all-wheel drive to the ID. range.”

ID.4 City and Style Model Price (OTR) 0-62 mph Top speed Range ( WLTP combined) City Pure

(52 kWh, 148 PS) £32,150

(£34,650 exc. PIVG) 10.9 sec 99 mph 213 miles Style Pure

(52 kWh, 148 PS) £38,150 10.9 sec 99 mph 211 miles City Pure Performance

(52 kWh, 170 PS) £36,030 9.0 sec 99 mph 213 miles Style Pure Performance

(52 kWh, 170 PS) £39,530 9.0 sec 99 mph 211 miles

